Okpotu Emerges Top Scorer in Tunisian League

Former Lobi Stars goal king, Anthony Okpotu, has joined an exclusive list in Tunisia as the highest goal scorer in the country’s topflight, the Ligue1Tn, which ended yesterday evening.

Fondly called the ‘Panther’ for his impressive work rate, Okpotu, who joined modest US Monastir on the eve of the current season scored 13 league goals this term.

According to Scorenigeria.com.ng, Okpotu however failed to increase his tally on the last day of the season as US Monastir drew 1-1 at home with Ben Guerdane.

The closest player to Okpotu is Club Africain’s Burkinabe forward, Bassirou Compaore, who scored eight goals.

Compaore’s Club Africain lost 2-3 at home to Etoile du Sahel. Etoile won the supremacy battle after losing the title to rivals, Esperance.

Since joining Monastir, Okpotu has achieved several feats.

He is the first Monastir player to hit double digits and his presence has helped the modest side to their first ever qualification for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Arab club tournaments.

The influential Foot24Tn had earlier named Okpotu Best Foreigner in Ligue1Tn.

Okpotu’s feat makes him only the second Nigerian after Michael Eneramo to be crowned goal king in the Tunisian League.