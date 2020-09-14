Jobberman Launches Nigeria’s Virtual Career Fair

By Emma Okonji

Jobberman, an online training and job placement website, has announced plan to host a virtual career fair, which is scheduled to hold September 30th 2020.

As part of its campaign, 250 potential employers from various sectors including digital, agriculture and creative, and 10,000 highly qualified candidates would come together under one virtual roof for the landmark event.

As unemployment and underemployment reaches an all-time high in Nigeria at over 40 per cent due to the pandemic, the search for jobs has become an overcrowded marketplace, with 18-35 year olds mostly impacted.

The one day fair would be centred on how to navigate the increasingly competitive job space and provide the necessary tools to get hired, with one-one interviews between candidates and employers and sessions such as CV Preparation masterclasses.

The ongoing online training program seeks to equip young people (18-35) with critical tools including business etiquette, emotional intelligence and more, to help them transition into their new roles and increase workplace productivity.

The virtual Career Fair is free to all candidates who have completed the online program and passed the end of course assessment test.

Companies mainly from agri-tech, digital and the creative sectors with operations in Lagos, Kano and Kaduna will be in attendance to showcase their brands and company cultures.

Employers already listed on the Jobberman platform are able to sign-up for free for the groundbreaking event and are required to commit to hiring within three months of the fair.

Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs, Hilda Kragha, said: “The Virtual Career Fair perfectly encapsulates Jobberman’s commitment to alleviating the strains of unemployment and employability, by connecting thousands of qualified candidates to reputable employers, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As an innovative and technologically driven company, I am delighted that we were able to find a solution to this immediate and challenging issue, by creating this first ever virtual space of opportunity for both employer and candidate. We strongly encourage signing-up.”

With over a decade in the recruitment business, Jobberman is using its platform and network to create democtratic and transparent opportunities that eliminates nepotism, enabling a more productive workforce, Kragha said.