Heritage Bank, FAMO Support 300 Private School Teachers, SMEs

Heritage Bank Plc in partnership with Honourable Fatima Mohammed (FAMO) foundation has provided succor to over 300 affected private school teachers and small medium enterprises (SMEs).

The bank disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, have continued in the shutdown of schools for months leaving the private school teachers without any means of livelihood and no source of income.

To this effect, in alleviating the challenges, Heritage Bank and its partner supported over 300 private school teachers and SMEs as palliatives in 15 local governments; including five major markets in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area of Ifako Ijaiye, in Lagos State.

Speaking at the event, the Group Head, Education, NGO & Faith Groups, Lagos Mainland Zone of the bank, Mother Dan-Egwu, stated that as educational-friendly financial institution, Heritage Bank appreciates the socio-economic role the sector plays in the country.

According to her, Heritage Bank deemed it necessary to partner FAMO to champion the corporate social responsibility of the bank in supporting private school teachers and small businesses out of hardship and the quagmire plunged into nationwide by the pandemic.

She further explained to that Heritage Bank and the Foundation seek to help teachers in phases.

Dan-Egwu said this phase involves 300 teachers who would get food items and cash worth N10, 000 each.

On the mode of selection adopted, she stated that FAMO selected the teachers based on the regions. The first phase involved 300 teachers and SMEs in the South-west (Lagos) would be assisted and the poorest of the poor were the main target through the help of National Association of Private School Teachers (NAPST) to identify those teachers in direst need of the assistance.

She, however, disclosed Heritage Bank’s strategy to provide basic palliative care to the educational system at the resumption of academic activities in schools.

According to her, the bank has three areas of basic supports in providing mentorship program for schools, school portal and school health plan in partnership with Health Maintenance Organisations (HMOs).

She further explained that support programs churned out by the bank are designed to instill value and keep students focused on making the best of their lives through corporate models, help school authorities to manage operations and steer them into moving educational system to the new digital era; where teachers can use technology in classroom management, administration, engagement with parents.