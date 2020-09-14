Floods Renders 2, 500 People Homeless in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu

Flood has displaced more than 2,500 people in Jebba, Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State from their homes.

It should be recalled that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), had warned that 28 states in the country, which included Kwara State, would be exposed to flood disasters from September 6, 2020, and advised those living in lowlands areas to move uplands to avoid the coming floods.

However, THISDAY checks revealed that the recent flood disasters in Jebba and other adjoining communities were caused by recent heavy downpour.

It was gathered that the rainfall, which started in the midnight of Thursday, created havoc that rendered many people in the town homeless.

A visit to the town during the weekend by THISDAY’s reporter showed that people were still counting their losses and sleeping in mosques, churches and friends’ houses.

One of the victims of the flood, Mrs. Iyabo Oloyede, complained that the flood had swept away all her belongings and called on the state government to come to their aid.

However, the Deputy House Leader in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Jihn Olarenwaju Bello, paid on the spot assessment to the area and assured them that the state government would come to their aid.

He said: “The Kwara State Governor, Mr. Abdulrahma Abdurasaq, is a man of the people who has Kwarans best interest at heart and will intervene and bring relief to them.”

The deputy house leader disclosed that plans are underway by the state government to evacuate the victims to a safe abode pending the time the heavy downpour would cease.

But the representative of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs. A. Adaranbori, urged the people to clear the waterways and keep the drainages clean to prevent future occurrence.