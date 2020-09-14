EFCC Arrests Two Lecturers, 28 Others over Alleged Internet Fraud In Kwara

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Operatives of the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Ilorin zonal office, have arrested two lecturers of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Offa: Abdulahi Opashola and Adebisi Ademola, and twenty-eight others over their alleged involvement in offences bordering on internet fraud.

The twenty-eight other suspects arrested include, Kingsley Essien; Tobiloba Adenuga; Tope Ayodele; Rasheed Mujib; Oladipo Opeyemi; Saadu Muktar; Oladejo Hammed; Hammed Tope; Ameachi Umenyi, Salauden Adam and Afolabi Gafar.

Others are: Oladimeji Timi; Remilekun Adeolu; Audu John; David Momodu; Abdulkareem Samad; Adebiyi Sodiq; Dawodu Olusoji; Yusuf Amoo; Kehinde Olarenwaju; Philip Mike, Ademola Adebukola and Adeniyi Olamilekan.

The rest are : Adeyemi Adedeji; Ajayi Teslem; Olawale Oladayo, Olasunkanmi Olawale and Adeleke Damilola.

They were arrested at different locations within the State, following intelligence gathered by operatives of the Commission over their alleged involvement in the offence.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest an herbalist who is also linked with the alleged offence.

Some of the items recovered from them include: cars, phones, laptops among others.

Confirming the arrest Monday in Ilorin, the Head of Media and Publicity of the anti graft agency, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said that investigation was still ongoing in the alleged involvement of the affected suspects.

He however said that, the suspects would soon be arraigned in court after the completion of the anti graft agency’s investigation on them.