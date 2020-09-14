Chevron/NNPC JV Donates PCR Lab Centre to Warri Central hospital

By Sylvester Idowu

A Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) laboratory facility worth several millions of naira has been donated to the Warri Central Hospital by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/Chevron Nigeria Ltd Joint Venture to support the fight against COVID-19 spread in Delta State.

The provision of the state-of-art molecular laboratory testing centre with a brand new PCR machine brings COVID-19 testing centres to two in the state, the first being in Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

CNL/NNPC also donated test kits, medical consumables, five air conditioners, refrigerators and a 50-KVA soundproof generating set as well as the renovation of the four-bedroom laboratory building at the hospital.

General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs of CNL, Mr. Esimaje Brikinn, while handing over the state-of-the-art facility in Warri recently, said the gesture was a part of the overall contributions of CNL to the fight against the virus.

He disclosed that the donation would ensure early detection of COVID-19 cases for isolation and treatment in Warri and environs.

“The aim is to support the government in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Delta by enhancing early detection of cases for isolation and treatment within Warri and environs.

“This is why we’re fully involved in the NNPC-led initiative to provide both tactical and strategic support to the coordinated efforts of government in the fight against COVID-19 in our country by halting its spread,” he noted.

Brikinn, who was represented by Area Manager, PGPA Field Operations, Warri, Sam Daibo lauded the leadership of the Delta State government in the coordination of the oil and gas sector’s response in the containment of the virus in the state.

Director of Health Services/CEO Delta State Hospital Management Board and representative of the Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mrs F. E. Omoraka, lauded NNPC/Chevron JV for adding another molecular laboratory testing lab to the one in Asaba.

While pledging a judicious use and discreet maintenance of the centre, Dr Omaraka further thanked NNPC/Chevron JV for their earlier provision of an ambulance, a ventilator, test kits, PPEs and medical consumables as well as three buses for contact- tracing activities to the state government.

Chief Medical Director (CMD), Warri Central Hospital, Dr Paul Okubor, said with the new molecular laboratory, results of COVID-19 samples, which usually took 72 hours from Asaba, will be provided faster.