CACOVID Seeks End to Community Spread of COVID-19

The members of the Private Sector led Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID), has said that stopping the community spread of COVID-19 pandemic disease is the only way to get the nation’s economy back on track and prevent prevents the disease’s resurgence in the country.

The CACOVID noted that the present situation demands that all efforts should be geared towards grassroots awareness campaign in order to prevent community spread of the disease across the country and sustain the gains of the past in combating the deadly pandemic.

CACOVID Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Mrs. Zouera Youssoufou, explained in Lagos while receiving briefings from the Grassroots Awareness Campaign Team, that the coalition embarked on grassroots awareness campaign against community spread because experiences in other countries have revealed that the virus could resurface if people are not sufficiently educated on basic hygiene and made to comply with protocols and guidelines.

According to Youssoufou, government at all levels and the private sector operators have done so much to tackle the global challenge posed by COVID-19 and warned that it would be preposterous to relax at this time and allow the people to get back to their old lifestyles and ignore the preventive measures against the disease.

She explained that the coalition launched the phase two of the grassroots awareness campaign after experiences from the phase one of the campaign showed that a lot still need to be done to sensitise the people that preventing the virus is within their control.

Youssoufou said that the CACOVID has been involved in community engagements, creating awareness, posting posters, distributing facemasks and liquid sanitizers and that the response of the people to the campaign has been encouraging.

She explained: “This grassroots campaign is to help forestall further spread of the disease to suburbs and other rural communities in Lagos and Rivers States as well as in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

“The awareness campaign is to further strengthen the efforts of the government in the fight against community spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, through inter-personal and sustained enlightenment campaign that will help to educate people in communities on the recommended hygiene protocols to keep individuals and families safe.

“The pilot phase of the campaign in local government areas across Lagos, Rivers and Abuja will address the fragmented understanding in our more remote areas on how the disease spreads in community and how to prevent it.”