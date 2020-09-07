Wike Flags off Construction of 11 Township Roads in Bauchi

By Segun Awofadeji

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has flagged off the construction of 11 township roads in Bauchi State, just as he called on the people of the state to continue to support the Bauch State governor for more positive programmes and projects.

The roads which construction was flagged off are Gwangwangwan to Bakaro to Kofar Dumi; Malamgoje to Bakin Kura linking Muda Lawal market covering a distance of three kilometres; Bununu township roads 2.65 km, and Sade township roads, which is 2.5 km.

Others are Disina township roads project, storm water drainages as well as two major roads with a distance of about 1.65 km to solve the aged-long flooding problem in the state.

Wike called for the support of Governor Bala Mohammed while flagging off the construction of 11 township roads in Bauchi State at the Gombe Road within Bauchi, the state capital, yesterday.

The Rivers State governor noted with satisfaction the foresight of his host, Mohammed, to embark on the construction of various roads across the state despite the economic status of the state, saying: “It is not an easy task for a state with less internally generated revenue to embark on execution of developmental projects, and that is the reason for my coming to Bauchi today (yesterday).

“Because of my relationship with the Governor Mohammed and his desire to work for his people, the Rivers State Government will continue to support him to work for the happiness of the citizens of Bauchi State.”

While congratulating the Bauchi State Governor on the achievements recorded in infrastructure, he urged him to sustain it for the betterment of the citizenry.

Wike then declared that: “On behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, it is my honour and privilege to be in Bauchi State to perform the flagging-off ceremony of township roads in Bauchi metropolis. These roads project is a welcome development, and will contribute in improving the living conditions of the affected beneficiaries.”

On his part, Governor Mohammed said the flagging-off for the construction of the 11 township roads was an opportunity to demonstrate the readiness of his administration towards promoting the relevance of infrastructural development in the state.

The governor also said the present township roads and drainages flagged off were carefully chosen based on the need, scrutiny and stakeholders’ consultations at the grassroots.

He said when completed, the roads will not only provide the needed accessibility in the towns, but will double up in draining them from storm water phenomenon, which hitherto, has been the main contributing factor to urban dwellers living in squalour.