Sanlam Group to Strengthen FBNInsurance, FBN General

By Ebere Nwoji

The Sanlem Group, owners of FBNInsurance and FBN General Insurance has pledged to leverage its 103-year pedigree in finance services business to provide the management of the two insurance firms with the requisite support and technical skills.

The Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam Emerging Markets (SEM), Mr. Heinie Werth, while speaking at a recent virtual brokers’ forum hosted by the group, stated that the core strategy of the Sanlam Group was to be one of the leading pan-african financial service providers.

“With a business presence in 33 countries in Africa, we want to be the preferred service provider across the continent when it comes to providing financial solutions and it is part of our ambition to be the number one pan-African financial services provider”, he said.

Werth, said the forum was aimed at welcoming the brokers to the Sanlam family while providing an overview of the group’s operations and reassuring the brokers of a seamless transition with the new ownership.

The forum was attended by over 30 top ranking insurance brokers who work with FBNInsurance and FBN General Insurance as well as the executive members of both businesses and the Sanlam Group.

Werth, sought their support and commitment in building and growing the group’s operation in Nigeria, stressing that, “We are optimistic that the FBNInsurance and FBN General Insurance teams will continue to provide the same excellent services to you and your clients that you have become accustomed to over the years. There is no doubt about this.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FBNInsurance, Mr. Val Ojumah, appreciated everyone in attendance, especially the brokers, for their invaluable support to the Nigerian life and general insurance businesses and craved their indulgence for continued support to FBNInsurance and FBN General Insurance.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, FBN General Insurance, Mr. Bode Opadokun, applauded the brokers for their continued support to both businesses over the years while reassuring them of readiness to remain committed to partnering with them in offering innovative product solutions to customers and to remain open to more suggestions that would help improve service delivery to customers.

The question and answer segment was facilitated by Robert Domisse, Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam Pan Africa Life and Emmanuel Brulé, Chief Executive Officer, Sanlam Pan Africa General Insurance respectively.