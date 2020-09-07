New APCON Registrar Assumes Office

The new Registrar/CEO of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) Dr. Olalekan Olumuyiwa Fadolapo has formally taken over as the fourth registrar of the apex advertising regulatory body.

The brief handover ceremony which was presided by the Acting Registrar, Mrs. Ijedi Iyoha was recently held in Lagos. While handing over, Iyoha urged staff to support and cooperate with the new Registrar in his drive to take the organisation to greater heights.

Fadolapo who was received by top management and staff of the Council expressed gratitude to God and to the federal government for the confidence reposed in him to serve the nation in that capacity, pledging to build on the successes and achievements of his predecessors in realising the organisation’s mandate.

He said the stewardship and achievements of his predecessors were possible as a result of the harmonious working relationship that existed within the high level management and staff, adding that there was the need to build on these achievements. He therefore, solicited new ideas and suggestions from staff aimed at making things work seamlessly and also urged them to brace up for hard work.

Until his new appointment, Fadolapo, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and holder of a PhD Degree in Marketing with specialisation in Marketing Communications, was the Executive Secretary of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN).