Investors to Get 400% ROI in 2years for Buying into LeonardoBySujimoto

The Leonardo is offering investors who buy into the LeonardoBySujimoto a return of 400% in 2 years.

Located at Bourdillon Road and Eko Atlantic, LeonardoBySujimoto – the nicest and most expensive 3 Bedroom Apartment is selling for $2m – $4.5 USD.

“What we have designed is 3times better and 2 times cheaper! By the time we launch in October, the 3 Bedroom you are buying today for $650,000.00 will be sold at $1million when we launch in October, and $3.5 Million upon completion giving you over 400% ROI in 2 years!” said Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO Sujimoto.

Speaking further, he said the Leonardo will be the first option for HNIs and Expatriates looking for luxury, security and comfort.

“We have signed a rental agreement with top multinationals and blue chip companies that will rent the Leonardo immediately it is completed. The LeonardoBySujimoto 2 Bedroom will guarantee $50,000 Rental ROI per annum, 3 Bedroom will give $70,000, while the 4 Bedroom is guaranteed to give $100,000 USD per annum.

“When you own a Leonardo, you can either live in it whenever you are in Lagos or we can help you put it on our Sujimoto Residences, an AirBNB Styled luxury shortlet service that guarantees N30million – N120million per annum at 70% occupancy.

“For an initial deposit of $150,000 (30%), you can become a proud owner of the LeonardoBySujimoto- a waterfront high-rise building that features premium fittings and facilities, award winning ZahaHadid Bathrooms, the phenomenal Techno Gym, Full Home Automation, prestigious Kohler Kitchen, IMAX Cinema, incredible personalized Hair Salon, dedicated restaurants strictly for the residents, 5 Star interactive Lobby, Crèche, Tennis Court, Squash Courts, the 1st Private Luxury Boat Club in Africa and a top choice Mini-mart,” He added. ⠀