FIFA, CAF, NFF Celebrate Yobo at 40

Former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo, clocked 40 years yesterday and was serenaded with by football’s governing bodies.

FIFA, Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) all sent birthday wishes to the Rivers State born former Nigerian international who is joint record holder for most appearances for Eagles at 101 caps.

FIFA wrote on its Twitter handle: “Once a Super Eagle, always a Super Eagle.

“Yobo represented the Super Eagles in three World Cup tournaments, captained them to @CAF_Online AFCON glory (2013), won a joint-record 101 caps & is now their assistant coach. Happy 40th birthday to a Nigerian legend.”

CAF also wrote: “Happy 40th birthday to Joseph Yobo.”

The Nigerian federation capped it with:”Happy birthday to former @NGSuperEagles captain, now assistant coach, @jyobo234. Have a good one legend!”

The Everton legend was born in Kono, a community in the Khana area of Rivers State, Nigeria. Yobo was a member of the Flying Eagles squad that got to the quarter-final of the 1999 FIFA U-20 World Cup on home soil.

He made his Super Eagles debut in 2001, featured at six AFCONs (2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013), three FIFA World Cups (2002, 2010, 2014) before retiring from international football in 2014.

He became the third player to captain the Super Eagles to AFCON glory when they emerged champions at the 2013 edition in South Africa.

At club level, Yobo played for Standard Liege, Marseille, Everton, Fenerbahce and Norwich City.

On 12 February 2020, Yobo was appointed assistant coach of the Super Eagles as replacement to Imama Amapakabo.