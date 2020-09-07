COVID-19: P&G Donates to State Govts

By Raheem Akingbolu

As Procter & Gamble approaches the end of the second phase of its “Protect Our Heroes” mission -a program initiated to support the Nigeria’s government’s efforts at curbing the spread of COVID-19, the company has donated over 150 hand washing stations to high risk areas across the country.

According to a statement issued by the company, in implementing this phase, P&G has partnered with federal and state governments including the Federal Ministry of Health, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Ekiti, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Anambra and Delta state governments, to install contactless hand-washing stations in public areas such as hospitals and markets and bus stops. The initiative is to promote hand-washing practices nationwide.

The company had donated over N100 million worth of hygiene products and hand-washing stations in the first and second phases of its “P&G Protect Our Heroes Mission.”

“In the first phase, the company supported the federal government including the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with hygiene products and personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers as well as a nationwide media awareness campaign by its Safeguard brand to promote handwashing amongst Nigerians,” the statement stated

Speaking on this initiative, P&G’s Senior Director for Africa for Global Government Relations and Public Policy, Mrs. Temitope Iluyemi was quoted as stating that: “At P&G, we have continued to deliver on our promise of improving the lives of people in the communities where we live and work. Through our hygiene products and awareness campaign, P&G has been at the forefront of the global battle and locally in Nigeria to curb the spread of infectious diseases including COVID-19 and build the lifelong habits of hand-washing.

“Hand hygiene as we all know, is crucial in fighting diseases such as COVID-19 and with the donation of our hand-washing stations through our Protect Our Heroes Missions, we want to ensure we are promoting hygiene and inculcating the habit of regular hand-washing as all forms of lockdown are being lifted. Proper hand-washing and general hygiene will consolidate on the progress Nigeria has recorded in its fight against COVID-19”. Iluyemi added.