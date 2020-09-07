AfDB: Farmers Hail Adesina

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), on behalf of the 40 million farmers in Nigeria, has congratulated Akinwumi Ayodeji Adeshina on his re-election and subsequent inauguration for the second time as the President of the African Development Bank(AfDB).

National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Kabir Ibrahim, who stated this in a statement, explained: “We are especially proud that Dr. Adeshina possesses the requisite qualifications of energy, competence and integrity to lead any financial institution in the world.

“I personally supported his re-election based on my working knowledge of his capability when he served as the Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria meritoriously and I was the National President of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN). We believe he will do even better in this second and final term.”