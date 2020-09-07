774,000 Jobs: Beware of Scammers, Ekiti Tells Applicants

By Victor Ogunje

As the registration for the Special Public Works Programme whereby 774,000 persons will be recruited at 1,000 each in the country’s 774 local government areas began in Ekiti State on Monday, the government has told interested citizens to be wary of scammers.

The Chairman, Ekiti State Committee on Special Public Works Committee Programme, Biodun Omoleye, while speaking in Ado Ekiti Monday, clarified that no payment is required for the prospective public workers to get registered against what was being bandied around.

However, Omoleye said applicants in the state had been turning up in their numbers for the exercise holding in the various local government areas, describing it as commendable and heartwarming.

Omoleye, who is the Chief of Staff to Governor Kayode Fayemi, said: “The exercise has commenced in all the local governments and registration is on ward basis. People have been coming out to register. It is free. No payment is required for registration.”

The three-day exercise is taking place across the 16 council areas of the state and is billed to end on Wednesday, while 16,000 applicants in the state are expected to benefit from the programme with 1,000 beneficiaries per council.

The committee chairman said that the registration was “a transparent exercise done in the open view. The recruitment exercise has no provision for online registration or registration by proxy”.

“The community development officials of the council are helping and the National Directorate for Employment officials too are coordinating the exercise.

“Successful candidates would be engaged in public works such as clearing of drains, sweeping, cutting of hedges and road verges, traffic control, environmental sanitation and beautification,” he said.