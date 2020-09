Top seed Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from his US Open fourth-round match after accidentally hitting a ball at a line judge.

Djokovic, 33, showed his frustration after losing serve to trail 6-5 against Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Serbian world number one took a ball out of his pocket and hit it behind him, striking the female line judge in her throat.

After a lengthy discussion, he was defaulted by tournament officials to end his chase for the 2020 singles title of US Open.