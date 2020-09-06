Swarovski Nigeria Celebrates it’s One Year Anniversary

Swarovski Nigeria is celebrating a sparkling milestone with its one year anniversary.

The world-renowned Austrian producer of precision-cut crystals, genuine gemstones, and created stones is building a lasting legacy in Nigeria. Launched in August 2019, and situated in the commercial hub of Ikeja, Lagos, their first mono-brand store in Nigeria embodies the brands commitment to artistry and innovation. The crystal jeweller is globally recognised as a brand that is passionate about design and culture, and these core philosophies have been adopted at their Nigeria store.

In honour of the occasion, Swarovski Nigeria launched a series of campaigns, using a refined talent pool of the most prevalent IT Girls and influencers to spark experiences that excite and entertain. The brand took great strides in inspiring an online community of existing and potential customers, using the hashtag #ShareYourSparkle and success stories from the past 12 months, to unify its audience. The brand also adopted the concept of “paying it forward” to further amplify their brand values, inviting influential talents to share gifts from the store with women who have inspired them over the past year.

Speaking about the footprint of the brand in the past 12 months, Executive Director, Polo Luxury Group, Jennifer Obayuwana said; “Swarovski Nigeria has experienced remarkable growth in just one year of its establishment, and we are thankful to all our friends and family who have made this a reality. It has been an exciting journey partnering with some of the most sought-after talent who have shared their sparkle stories that have helped to encourage other women to shine. We look forward to many more years of offering the world’s finest crystal jewellery in Nigeria.”

Currently, Swarovski Nigeria has launched activations and initiatives for the coming months including its Share Your Sparkle Story campaign which will invite women from all over Nigeria to present inspiring stories that will aim to encourage other women to keep shining.