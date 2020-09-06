Joy in the Villa as Buhari’s Daughter Weds Marwa’s Stepson

As Congratulatory messages keep pouring in from well-wishers on both traditional and social media following the union between President Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hannan, and her beau, Mohammed Turad, new findings shed more light on the groom’s illustrious pedigree.

The lovebirds are the centre of attention of high society, after their nuptials which took place at Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday. It turned out to be a special distinction with the wedding being the first to take place at Nigeria’s seat of power, albeit due to strict protocols as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For weeks, the dashing Mohammed has been unveiled by the media as a special adviser to Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing. But not many know that Mohammed is the son of Munira, the wife of former governor of Lagos State, Buba Marwa, from her first marriage.

Sources revealed that Munira left her marriage to Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban who represented Zaria in the House of Representives between 2003 and 2007. Turad’s father, who holds the title of Dan Buram of Zazzau was also a former governorship candidate in Kaduna on two occasions. The groom whose father is a close friend of President Buhari holds the title of Wakillin Tudun Wadan Zazzau, and is a graduate of Finance and Management as well as two Masters Degrees from Dubai and the United Kingdom. He has previously worked at the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

The wedding ceremony held on Friday at the presidential villa, Aso Rock.

Sha’aban is also an ex-governorship candidate in Kaduna under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Hanan is a photography graduate from Ravensbourne University in England.