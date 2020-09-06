Governorship Tale Trails Inuwa Waya, Managing Director NNPC Trading

This is still the year 2020 and preparations for gubernatorial elections are underway. For States like Kano who will be balloting in 2023, 2020 isn’t too early. In fact, there are already debates—within most political parties—as to which region the primary candidate will emerge. Even more stupefying than these calculations are the names of candidates that are already being published.

To the surprise of all and sundry, Inuwa Ibrahim Waya—who is currently the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Trading. It is not yet known whether or not taking long breaks from the corporate marketplace and venturing into politics is the latest thing. But after a renowned banker retired from his post to compete for a senatorial position, notes have begun to be taken. Apparently, following rumours and printed banners, NNPC Trading MD, Inuwa Waya, is going for broke in 2023, under the auspices of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

If the rumours are true, then Inuwa Waya intends to redirect his interests and attention from NNPC and focus—probably entirely—on the political landscape of Kano State. Considering Waya’s accomplishments in his current MD-ship at NNPC Trading, anything is possible.

For those who aren’t aware, Inuwa Waya is one of the most noteworthy personalities of NNPC. Short of the Executive Directors, Waya is another superstar that made an early debut on the corporate scene and has long since gone on to win many plaques and awards. Just last year, Waya was honored with the Foreign Investment Network (FIN) Oil & Gas Outstanding Personality in recognition of his contributions to the oil & gas industry across the globe.

By way of qualifications, Inuwa Waya holds an LLB from the Ahmadu Bello University, an LLM (Petroleum Law, Policy and Economics) from the University of Dundee, Scotland, and a Postgraduate Diploma (Management of the International Energy Industry) from the College of Petroleum Studies, Oxford, England. Definitely not a terrible portfolio for a gubernatorial aspirant.

Note that Waya’s alleged interest in the Kano State Governorship seat has not been confirmed—or denied—by him. Although there are posters that have him running under the banner of the APC, nothing is set on stone yet.

