Anyiam-Osigwe NEC is validly elected to Lead Movie Producers, Says AMPEC

The Association of Movie Producers Electoral Committee (AMPEC) has confirmed the validity of the Peace Anyiam-Osigwe-led National Executive Committee (EXCO) of the Association of Movie Producers (AMP), saying it was the only legally recognised executives that were elected at the national election that held in Asaba on August 29, 2020.

The Chairman of AMPEC, Sunny Macdon W., in a statement dated September 2, 2020, said the clarifications became necessary in order to draw the attention of the public to the activities of some individuals who “are parading themselves as newly-elected national excos of the association.”

He said that while the association was aware of the development, it was calling on the general public to disregard their claims, “as the only legally-recognised executives are those that were voted for and sworn in after the election in Asaba, Delta State.”

According to him, “We therefore extend our warm congratulations to the winners on their success and encourage other contestants who were not as lucky to support the winners in line with the undertaking (to accept the outcomes of the exercise) signed in Lagos by all the contestants on the 26th of August, 2020.”

The AMPEC chair said “it has become pertinent for us in AMPEC in the light of the controversy surrounding the recently conducted Association Of Movie Producers (AMP) elections on August 29, 2020 to officially set the records straight concerning the polls and results obtained.

“The AMP national election took place as planned on Saturday, August 29 2020 at Vienna International Hotel, Asaba, Delta.

“The event enjoyed robust participation with over 18 state chapters and 170 members taking part in the process. The Chairman Board of Trustees, Chief Zeb Ejiro, who kickstarted the election process and the Outgoing President, Ralph Nwadike were also in attendance.

“The election was keenly contested by various candidates and after a free, fair and peaceful process, the following results were announced by AMPEC: President-Peace Anyiam Osigwe socred167 votes to emerge as winner while Myrk Parish got 3 votes with 3 void votes; Vice president-Queen Blessing 165 scored votes to emerge as winner while Rose Okwoli got 4 votes while 4 votes were void.

“For the position of National secretary, Ifeanyi Ezekwe scored 19 votes while Baba Agba garnered 149 votes to emerge as winner with 4 void votes; for the position of Financial Secretary, Ukeaja Chioma got 20 votes while Anthony Chukwuma scored 144 votes to emerge as winner. 9 votes were void.

“For the position of Publicity Secretary, Sam Obeakemeh got 30 votes to lose to Nzeh Frank White who received 132 votes while 11 votes were void; while for the position of Provost, Vitus Nnebue garnered156 votes to emerge as winner as against his opponent’s 9 votes while 6 votes were void.”

The AMPEC chair advised that abiding by the undertaking entered into by the contestants ahead of the election to accept the outcomes of the exercise was the only way to make AMP great again.