Lumos Partners MTN, Unveils Lumos Prime, Lumos Eco

Lumos Nigeria, Africa’s leading provider of high-quality solar home systems in partnership with MTN Nigeria Plc, has launched two new product offerings – Lumos Prime and Lumos Eco.

The new products, as noted in a media release, will enable Lumos’ customers to save up to 70 per cent on their power cost whilst also helping them power a variety of their electrical appliances.

This reiterates Lumos Nigeria’s commitment towards providing reliable and affordable access to power for average households and small businesses across Nigeria.

Lumos added, “These two new products will replace Lumos’ existing home solar system as more technologically advanced variants that enable longer use.”

Some of the features of the new products include that they can better power CCTV, bulbs, fans, laptops, television sets, radios, and mobile devices among others.

Lumos Prime comes with two solar panels, thereby allowing faster charging. It is suitable for customers who are looking to enjoy longer, lasting power using their electronic device.

Other side attraction of Lumos Eco includes the presence of one solar panel and is designed for consumers with basic power needs.

With Lumos, consumers no longer need to worry overpower issues or rely on generators to meet their power needs.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new products, the CEO of Lumos Nigeria, Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo said, “Since its launch in Nigeria over five years ago, Lumos has been committed to solving the energy needs of Nigerians.

She assured consumers that Lumos will continue to do so by building revolutionary products that meet the growing needs of the underserved populace. We are very excited to launch these new products in partnership with MTN.

On his part, Usoro Usoro, who heads Y’ello Digital Financial Services, the Fintech subsidiary of MTN, hinted that the partnership with Lumos is to complement the efforts of the government in its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to every part of Nigeria.

The MTN SIM-enabled solar-based system, Usoro said, will facilitate affordable access to solar power for Nigerians in urban and rural areas.

“It is another innovative way to provide solutions that address old and new challenges, making life a little easier and brighter for our customers,” in his words.

Meanwhile, Lumos Nigeria is the trusted solutions provider for stable and affordable alternative power supply. Offering affordable and clean energy solutions with a commitment to touch one million Nigeria households, businesses by 2025.