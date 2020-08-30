Beauty Secrets Skincare and Spa Unveils Monalisa Chinda as Brand Ambassador

Renowned Actress and Entertainment Entrepreneur, Monalisa Chinda-Coker recently announced her Brand Ambassadorial engagement with Nigeria’s biggest beauty hub ‘BEAUTY SECRETS SKINCARE AND SPA’.

The celebrated actress has so far dazzled the Movie Industry with her textural accent, inviting skin colour, salient projection, beautiful visage, and commanding carriage. Monalisa revealed that Beauty Secrets’ collaboration is a proper transition for the Beauty Industry here in Africa.

Speaking on her endorsement she shares, “As though the beauty industry needs more than just unveiling the outlook, it a combination of the Inspiration, the craft, the confidence and the brand communication – and that is what my friend, Pastor Deborah Omale is selling with her brand. She is using Beauty Secrets Skincare and Spa to inspire the rest of the world. And obviously I’ve always love associating with Class and Exclusivity; and that’s the x-factor in creating organic traction.”

Beauty Secrets is a bespoke Beauty Hub, that is currently playing key-role in inspiring the rest of the world with Beauty and Crafts. The Spa is primly located in Abuja. In her words, the CEO of Beauty Secrets Deborah Omale indicated that she feels so excited being part of a movement that defines Beauty and Spa in an inspiring light, and that is why Monalisa coming on board is a step ahead.

She on signing the actress, Deborah shared, “Monalisa is a perfect definition of the ideas we are selling with Beauty Secrets Skincare and Spa. She has been a Role model in the Movie and the Entertainment industry in general for years now. She exudes the class, artistic style, and flexible intelligence we need to inspire the rest of the world. We are doing alot here, it is not just a Spa, we have our Academy brewing. Our photo-documentary series would launch soonest. So it is so exciting bringing Monalisa Chinda on board, she will ofcourse reposition our original course.”