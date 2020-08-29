NDLEA Arrests Drug Traffickers with 35.06kg of Cannabis Sativa in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested seven suspected drug traffickers with 35.06kg of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.

The suspected illicit drug dealers, according to the

agency, were apprehended at different flashpoints within

the state between August 18 and 25, 2020.

The spokesman of the command, Mr. Mustapha Maikudi,

in a statement issued to journalists, said the suspects

would be charge to court after preliminary investigation.

He reiterated that among the suspects nabbed within the

period under review was a 73-year-old Umar Abdullahi of

Mani Local Government Area of the state.

Maikudi, in the statement, said other suspects included

Shehu Adamu, 32, from Bindawa Local Government Area

(10.65 kg of weeds); Nura Salele, 59, from Funtua Local Government (10 bottles of cough syrup with codeine);

Nuhu Nabayi Fafawa, 52, from Danmusa Local

Government Area (5.21kg of weeds).

He added: “Shuaibu Dangora, 50, from Dutsinma Local

Government Area (unspecified quantity of weeds);

Sadiqu Dahiru, 23, from Malumfashi Local Government

Area (19.2 kg of weeds) and Harisu Sa’adu, 20, from

Safana Local Government Area, who was caught with

Exol weighing 5 kgs and Tramadol 750 grammes.”

The NDLEA spokesman explained that the unflinching

efforts of men and officers of the command in flushing

out the illicit drug peddlers, would completely eliminate

them in the state.