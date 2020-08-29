NDLEA Arrests Drug Traffickers with 35.06kg of Cannabis Sativa in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna
The Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested seven suspected drug traffickers with 35.06kg of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa.
The suspected illicit drug dealers, according to the
agency, were apprehended at different flashpoints within
the state between August 18 and 25, 2020.
The spokesman of the command, Mr. Mustapha Maikudi,
in a statement issued to journalists, said the suspects
would be charge to court after preliminary investigation.
He reiterated that among the suspects nabbed within the
period under review was a 73-year-old Umar Abdullahi of
Mani Local Government Area of the state.
Maikudi, in the statement, said other suspects included
Shehu Adamu, 32, from Bindawa Local Government Area
(10.65 kg of weeds); Nura Salele, 59, from Funtua Local Government (10 bottles of cough syrup with codeine);
Nuhu Nabayi Fafawa, 52, from Danmusa Local
Government Area (5.21kg of weeds).
He added: “Shuaibu Dangora, 50, from Dutsinma Local
Government Area (unspecified quantity of weeds);
Sadiqu Dahiru, 23, from Malumfashi Local Government
Area (19.2 kg of weeds) and Harisu Sa’adu, 20, from
Safana Local Government Area, who was caught with
Exol weighing 5 kgs and Tramadol 750 grammes.”
The NDLEA spokesman explained that the unflinching
efforts of men and officers of the command in flushing
out the illicit drug peddlers, would completely eliminate
them in the state.