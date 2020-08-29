Liverpool, Arsenal Community Shield Battle Live on StarTimes

The 2020/21 season will get underway today with the Community Shield airing live in HD on the affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes as Premier League champions Liverpool will take on FA Cup Winners Arsenal and will be broadcast on World Football Channel at 4:30 pm.

The match could serve as a test event to welcome a restricted number of fans into Wembley Stadium as part of plans for supporters to make a socially distanced return to sports venues more widely from October 1.

The increased safety measures from the government in late July may mean fans will not be able to attend.

The match will be immediately followed by an international break from September 2 to 10 with Germany facing Spain, Sweden against France and titleholder, Portugal vs. Croatia, among others, in the Euro Nations League which will also air on StarTimes. And then La Liga Santander starts September 12.

