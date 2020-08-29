Kwara Commissioner Resigns over Local Govt Funds

By Hammed Shittu

The crisis over the alleged diversion of N300m local government funds in Kwara State yesterday took another dimension as the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Hajia Aisha Ahman Pategi, resigned from the cabinet of the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq with immediate effect.

The government however accepted her resignation and wished her well in her future endeavours.

Hajia Pategi was a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs before she was moved to Special Duties by the governor following the altercation that ensued between her and her counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Florence Oyeyemi over the alleged monthly diversion of the local government funds without due process.

Already, the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRazaq has set up a commission of inquiry headed by retired Justice Mathew Adewara to look into the alleged diversion of the N300m local government funds.

Various stakeholders in the local government administration in the state have appeared before the panel and made submission that, no funds was diverted as being allegedly raised in certain quarters in the state.

Also, the chairman of the panel, Justice Adewara has decried the non-submission of memorandum by the people of the state to the panel

In her letter of resignaton and addressed to the governor, dated Friday 28th August, 2020, obtained by journalists in Ilorin and signed personally by her said , “I, Aisha Ahman Pategi, the outgoing Hon. Commissioner for Special Duties, effective from today, Friday 28th August, 2020, humbly wish to formally announce my resignation from the cabinet of His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

“I wish to thank God Almighty for giving me the grace and opportunity to serve as Commissioner for Local Government and now exiting as Commissioner for Special Duties, serving my fellow Kwarans and representing Pategi Local Government in our drive to better the lot of Kwarans.”

The letter added, “Life is in phases and I’m bold to say that having journeyed the political terrain with His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, now is the time for me to leave and focus on new ideals.

“Going forward, my interest in Community Service and Grassroots’ Development will continue.

“Once again, I would like to thank Almighty Allah, the people of Patigi, Kwarans, our dear party APC and most of all, His Excellency for bringing me into politics. May Allah reward him and continue to be his guide as he pilots the affairs of our dear state. God bless Pategi, Kwara and Nigeria. With love and gratitude to All.”