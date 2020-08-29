CFAO Offers N1m Discount for Suzuki Vehicles

By Bennett Oghifo

CFAO Motors, sole distributor of Suzuki vehicles in Nigeria, has unveiled a special COVID Business Support package for Suzuki vehicles to all corporate organisations in any part of the country.

Suzuki is a Japanese auto brand which has been in existence for over 65 years and sold in different countries.

According to the General Manager of Suzuki by CFAO, Mrs. Aissatou Diouf, “This package which is aimed at providing succor to corporate organisations because of the negative effect on their businesses as a result of the covid-19 pandemic, will offer N1 million discount for some models of Suzuki vehicles between August 15 and September 30.”

With this package, corporate organisations are entitled to the N1 million discount when they purchase any of these Suzuki models- Alto, Dzire or Ciaz within the given period. All three models are suitable for corporate organisations as official vehicles for executives or pool cars.

The Suzuki Ciaz is a 1.5 litre engine luxury sized sedan; the Suzuki Dzire is a medium sized sedan with a 1.2 litre engine displacement, while the Alto is a small smart city car.

Since CFAO Motors secured the exclusive franchise for Suzuki vehicles in the country last year, it has unveiled a couple of mouth-watering packages and incentives for sales and after-sales.

Key among the packages is the trade-in option which gives owners of vehicles the opportunity to trade-in any brand of vehicle for a brand new Suzuki vehicle. CFAO Motors is also partnering with major Nigerian banks to offer finance scheme.

The company is also offering a water-tight service package which guarantees quality servicing, genuine spare parts, as well as after-sales pick-up and drop off service in Lagos.

Aside the Alto, Dzire and Ciaz, CFAO Motors also sells other reliable Suzuki models like the Jimny, Vitara, Swift, Baleno and the Ertiga. All Suzuki models are sold with 3 years /100,000 kilometer warranty, and CFAO Motors offers Test Drives to prospect customers to experience the Suzuki range.

CFAO is a key player in specialised distribution in Africa and the French overseas territories and a partner of choice for major international brands. The Group is a market leader in automotive and pharmaceutical distribution and continues to grow in consumer goods, new technology, and energy solutions. CFAO has a direct presence in 36 African countries and provides a gateway to 49 of the 54 countries that make up the African continent. The Group is also active in seven French overseas territories and in Asia. CFAO employs more than 15,000 people.

CFAO is a subsidiary of the Toyota Tsusho Group, Japan. In Nigeria, CFAO has been operating for over 118 years and is a market leader in mobility, healthcare, and consumer goods solutions.