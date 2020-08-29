Afenifere Hails Adesina’s Reelection, Urges AfDB President to Build Enduring Lagacy

By Deji Elumoye

The pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, has advised the re-elected President of Africa Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, to be ready to do more work for the continental bank.

Afenifere, in a congratulatory message to Adesina signed by its spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, asked the AfDB boss to work on everlasting legacy so that his second term could be more rewarding than the first.

While expressing profound congratulations to Adesina on his overwhelming re-election the group stressed that Adesina’s victory becomes more celebratory “because the most powerful President stood against his reelection bid with a demand for a repeat probe into a cleared allegation against him.

“Adesina submitted himself for the probe from which he was cleared to coast home to this sweet victory.”

“See a man draped in a cloth of integrity as he stands tall before kings and princes is the apt case of Adesina”, Afenifere submitted.