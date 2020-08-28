Ohanaeze Vows to Unravel Circumstances Surrounding Enugu Killings

Ugwuanyi summons security meeting

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has vowed to get to the root of last Sunday’s violent clash in Enugu State between members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and security operatives which led to the death of several persons on either side.

The organisation said it must unravel the circumstances leading to the tragic incident, even as it expressed grief at the situation.

This came as the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, announced yesterday that an emergency security council meeting to discuss the tragic incident would be held by on Tuesday next week.

The governor in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Simon Ortuanya, said the meeting would take place at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Enugu by 2p.m.

On its part, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Chief Emeka Attamah, said the body is presently studying events surrounding the violent clash and would make its findings known as soon as possible.

According to him, “In the last two days, news has broken out about clashes between IPOB and security agencies in Emene, Enugu State.

“Since the outbreak of this development, Ohanaeze has been involved in getting to the root cause of this development.

“While these investigations were going on, fake Twitter and Facebook accounts as well as statement bearing the name of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, have inundated the social and mass media. It has become necessary to make it abundantly clear that Nwodo, until now, has not commented on the development.

“Ohanaeze is saddened by the grave fatalities occasioned by this development, and is determined to get to the root cause of this unfortunate event.

“We mourn the sad loss of all our children and other Nigerians whose lives were wasted by this sad development.

“We await the outcome of the Enugu State Security Council inquisition and advise all to discountenance all false releases attributed to the president-general. Our final statement on this subject will be made in due course.”