Nigerian Academics in the UK Supports Students

Mary Nnah

The Association of Nigerian Academics in the UK (ANAUK) has provided financial support to privately sponsored Nigerian students in the UK higher institutions. At the height of COVID-19 pandemic, many students experienced severe financial hardship due to their inability to work and little or no support from their families and educational institutions.

A press release jointly signed by its President, Dr Gbemiga Adeniji and Public Relations Officer, Adedamola Aminu revealed further that “In response to their plight, the association supported a number of these students through the Oluremi Tinubu Hardship Fund with over N2m (Two Million Naira) to ameliorate their situation and help them get through the crisis.”

“However, many Nigerian students still require financial assistance as their circumstances are yet to improve due to the slow pace of economic recovery and financial uncertainty created by the pandemic. In this regard, we are appealing to well-meaning individuals and organisations for donations to enable us to provide support for more students during this difficult period”, it noted.

Interested donors are to contact either the president Adedamola Aminu or Secretary: Dr Toyin Coker through the email: anauk15@yahoo.co.uk