Finally, Buhari Drops Dokubo as Amnesty Programme Coordinator, Appoints Administrator

Congratulates Nigerian appointed justice minister in Canada

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday removed Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo as the coordinator of the Amnesty Programme Office and appointed Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as the interim administrator of the programme.

The president also felicitated with the Nigerian-born Kaycee (Kelechi) Madu, who emerged as the Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General for the Government of Albertain in Canada.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the appointment of Dikio took effect from August 21.

The statement said with Dikio’s appointment, Dokubo, was directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the programme.

It added that the president appreciated the services of Dokubo to the country and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

Buhari had in February approved the suspension of Dokubo and had ordered that a caretaker committee be set up to review the programme and take over its running.

However, the president later recalled Dokubo.

Buhari also yesterday felicitated with Madu on his new job as Minister of Justice and Solicitor-General for the Government of Alberta in Canada.

The president’s media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Madu made history as the first African-born provincial minister in Canadian history, who is also the Provincial Secretary and Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Alberta.

Adesina said Buhari described the honour as “landmark and historic,” noting that it once again showcased the people of Nigerian descent as go-getters, who distinguish themselves in different walks of life.

The president added that Madu, as the first black justice minister and solicitor-general in Canada, had automatically entered his name in history books and urged Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to remain good ambassadors of their country.