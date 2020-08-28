Dakuku Tasks Govts on Investments in Youths

Eromosele Abiodun

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has stressed the need for governments at all levels to make more investments in youth to guarantee a brighter future.

According to him, youths must be given preference in the overall development of any nation that seeks to progress.

Dakuku, in a statement, said government and senior citizens should pay adequate attention to youth issues especially education, job creation and moral standards.

“Education must remain a top priority if we are to make meaningful progress. More investments should be made in the education sector, especially as regards infrastructure, teachers, and curriculum that will turn our better-equipped students and graduates.

“The issue of job creation must also occupy the front burner for various tiers of government as a productive generation of youth is critical to the development of a nation at all times,”he stressed.

He stressed that the government at various levels should lead the way in making investments on things that will place our youth in a vantage position to compete in a highly competitive society.

The former federal legislator called on the youths to be more involved in the political power equation, while insisting that only such movement can give them the platform to shape their future.

Peterside, noted that youths have contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria but that more need to be done to achieve greater success.

“Nobody will give you power, I encourage the youth to stand up and fight for political power to enable them to be part of decision-making. The youth should engage their governments at all levels and seek greater participation in governance,” he stated.

He commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for initiating programmes and policies aimed at empowering the youths especially in the area of education, agriculture, small and medium enterprises, technology, among others.