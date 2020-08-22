Qualified Cargo Solutions to Build new Facility in Alaro City

Qualified Cargo Solutions, an international logistics service provider for air and sea freight, has joined the fast-growing list of Nigerian and multinational companies building their facilities in Alaro City, Lagos’ new city located in the Lekki Free Zone.

Qualified Cargo Solutions announced that it will expand its operations in Nigeria by building a new office and storage facility in Alaro City.

Ali Wahid, General Manager of Qualified Cargo Solutions, said: “We are strengthening our outstanding customer focus and use of innovative technology with this move to Alaro City in the Lekki Free Zone. This expansion of our business in Alaro City will make trade between Nigeria and the rest of the world easier and faster.”

Odunayo Ojo, CEO of Alaro City, said: “We are pleased to welcome Qualified Cargo Solutions to our business community, where it can enjoy numerous infrastructure and financial advantages in a well-planned city.”

Launched in January 2019, Alaro City is planned as a 2,000-hectare mixed-income, city-scale development with industrial and logistics locations, complemented by offices, homes, schools, healthcare facilities, hotels, entertainment and 150 hectares (370 acres) of parks and open spaces. A partnership between Rendeavour, Africa’s largest new city builder, and Lagos State Government, Alaro City has been widely hailed as the next evolution of Lagos. More than 3.5km of initial road networks and a modular 50MVA power plant are under construction.

In January 2020, the largest ready-to-eat therapeutic foods factory in Africa was launched in Alaro City by Ariel Foods FZE. The facility, located on 15,414 square metres, has an annual production facility of 18,000 metric tonnes and is the most technically advanced manufacturing facility in the world; capable of enabling Nigeria to meet its own requirements and export nutritional ready to eat foods.