Post COVID-19 Initiative: Runsewe, Ali Baba, Others Inaugurated by Lai Mohammed

By Charles Ajunwa

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has inaugurated the Implementation Committee of the Creative Industry Post COVID-19 Initiative.

The minister in his virtual inaugural speech reminded the five-man members of the Implementation Committee that the well-researched report of the initiative committee was submitted to him in July this year and the next phase of that report is the full implementation of that same report.

The minister commended the initiative committee for going beyond their call of duty to do a complete mapping of the creative industry like it has never been done before.

To the newly inaugurated Implementation Committee, the minister said their terms of reference were to design an implementation plan on immediate and short term relief for the creative industry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, design a policy framework for tax relief for various sectors in the creative industry and work out a detailed implementation plan for a long term intervention for the overall development of the creative industry in Nigeria.

He added that the development and growth of the creative industry which is the second biggest job creator after agriculture rest squarely on their shoulders.

Responding, the Chairman of the Implementation Committee for the Post COVID-19 Initiative on the Creative Industry, Otunba Segun Runsewe, thanked the minister for giving them the opportunity to serve in the committee.

He said that the assignment had awakened the consciousness of the members to see what the creative industry could contribute to the economy of Nigeria.

He added that in the United States of America, the creative industry contributes about four per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) which is about 800 billion dollars a year and this figure has been consistent for the past six years.

According to Runsewe, the creative industry in Nigeria could do the same or even better to Nigerian economy if properly managed.

He promised the Minister of Information and Culture that his committee will do their best to deliver on their terms of reference, particularly on tax relief adding that the committee will come up with a robust recommendation that will reflect his expectations as the head of the creative industry and to the development of the nation.

Other members of the committee are Ali Baba as the Deputy Chairman and Joe Mutah as Secretary.

The committee has six weeks to submit its report.