Obaseki is Most Outstanding Governor of the Year

Nigerian Association of Christian Journalists (NACJ) has declared His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, “The Most Outstanding Governor of the Year” for its 2020 awards. The Rewards, which come in various categories, are designed to motivate and encourage leaders who have demonstrated the spirit of patriotism, leadership excellence and integrity.

NACJ in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Charles Okhai, said: “This year, we have three other sitting governors who are deserving recipients of different categories of our prestigious award. The categories are The Democratic Governor of the Year, The Integrity Governor of the Year, and The Most Outstanding Politician of the Year awards.

“Notably, all our award categories are predicated on strong character of transparency, developmental projects, good sense of political ideology, patriotism and high sense of Integrity. The philosophy of the Award hinges on integrity as our core value. This is basically because the prosperity of a people or any nation is intrinsically linked, or strongly connected to the level of the integrity of her leaders.

“In other words, a nation run by warped minded leaders cannot attain her potentials as a great nation, but a nation managed by mentally integrity conscious leaders is sure to achieve meaningful development and occupy enviable place on the world map.

The deserving recipients have achieved tremendously in various degrees in their capacities as leaders, because you just can’t help but perform when you develop integrity and demand excellence from yourself.

“To truly fight the high level of corruption in our society, those in leadership positions must embrace the virtues of Integrity in their leadership responsibilities, hence Integrity Award. Our award recipients depict or represent the finest possibilities of gifted, God fearing Men and Women who allow the spirit of God to develop their capacities to impact the world around them.