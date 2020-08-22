Gunmen Attack Police Station in Ibadan, Kill Corporal

By Kemi Olaitan

Gunmen yesterday evening attacked Ikolaba Police Station in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and killed one of the officers on duty.

THISDAY learnt from residents of the area that the dare-devil marauders during the attack caught the officers unware as they shot sporadically into the station and gained unfettered access to the facilities there.

It was gathered that while the attack lasted, an officer fell to the firepower of the men of the underworld.

The mission of the attackers could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the attack last night.

According to him, “Yes, we just got information that our police station was attacked but I haven’t got details of the officer allegedly killed. We have deployed men to the area and as soon as more details are available, we will get back to you.”