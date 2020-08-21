Vote PDP to Sustain Anenih’s Legacies, Orbih Urges People of Uromi

The Chairman of Edo Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, on Thursday, called eligible voters in Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State to come out en masse to vote for the PDP and its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 governorship election to sustain the legacies of late Chief Tony Anenih, a former chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP and ex-minister of works.

Orbih made the call while addressing a crowd of PDP supporters in wards 1, 2 and 3, Arue, in Esan North East LGA, during the reelection campaign rally of the Edo State Governor and PDP candidate, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

The Edo PDP campaign chair said that one of the issues between Obaseki and the sacked national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, was the reinstallation of the Ojuromi of Uromi.

He said: “Oshiomhole suspended the Ojuromi of Uromi, Anselm Aidenojie II, for a matter that can be easily resolved and refused to reinstate him after intervention from several quarters.

Obaseki waded into the matter immediately he became governor of the state and resolved the issue by reinstalling him and the action of the governor began the political fight we are experiencing today.”

According to him, “My message to the good people of Esan land is to ensure that they vote PDP in the forthcoming election to keep the legacy of late Chief Tony Anenih alive.

“Anenih has led us well; we all are his followers. The people of Esan need to vote for PDP to keep his legacy alive. Adams Oshiomhole has no right to come to Esan land to start asking you people to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Oshiomhole had no respect for late Chief Tony Anenih; he was insulting him in every public place.

“He (Oshiomhole) has no respect for Ojuromi of Uromi; he dethroned him during his tenure as governor. This is payback time; vote Obaseki. Take this message from house-to-house and unit-to-unit that Obaseki must return to continue the good work he has started.

“Oshiomhole marginalised Esan people while he was governor but Obaseki appointed your son, Francis Okiye, as the Speaker of Edo House of Assembly, and that is why they are fighting him till now.”

“We will continue to support Obaseki because he is one governor who will always put others first; he is concerned about the development of the people,” Orbih added.

In his remarks, Obaseki noted: “The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain. That is why I gave him (late Chief Tony Anenih) a state funeral and some people asked why. Esan is the heart of politics, Anenih was PDP and PDP was Anenih.

“We have to continue from where he stopped. By the grace of God, I will continue to build roads, schools, hospitals and ensure that my people have electricity.

“To achieve all these, I need your support; Go and vote PDP on the 19th of September and stay back to protect your votes,” the governor urged.