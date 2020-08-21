Ekiti Assembly Suspends LG Boss over Fayemi’s Presidential Poster

By Victor Ogunje

For publishing the presidential campaign poster of Governor Kayode Fayemi without authorisation, the Ekiti House of Assembly has suspended a local government boss, Mr Femi Ayodele,

The assembly , on Friday, through a unanimous resolution suspended the Ikere Local Government Area Chairman for publishing the unauthorized item on social media .

The local government chairman, had on Wednesday, posted the item, which he did to exhibit his loyalty to the governor.

Ayodele said he took the action to disabuse the minds of those having the erroneous impression that he was disloyal.

The resolution was reached at the Friday plenary sitting presided over by the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye in Ado-Ekiti.

The motion for the suspension and investigation of the publication was moved by the Majority Leader of the Assembly, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan and seconded by Mr Tajudeen Akingbolu, Ekiti West Constituency 1.

The motion was titled: ‘Calling for investigation into the alleged unsolicited and unauthorised campaign in the media in flagrant disregard to Extant Regulations by Chairman, Ikere Local Government Area, Mr Femi Ayodele’.

The House through resolution committed the matter to its House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for investigation, while Ayodele was asked to step-aside pending the outcome of the matter.

Commenting on the matter, the Speaker, Hon Afuye directed that the concerned committee report back to the House within one week.

Contributing during debate, Mr Steven Aribasoye, Ikole Constituency 2, APC and Mr Olajide Adegoke, Efon, APC described the action of the Ayodele as an embarrassment to the government of Ekiti and Governor Fayemi in particular as well as against the Electoral Act.

It was a general consensus that appropriate sanction must be taken against Ayodele.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon.Yemisi Ayokunle, said the punitive action became necessay in order to allow for thorough investigation into the alleged publication in the media, in disregard to extant regulations.

Ayokunle noted that the House has committed the matter to the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs for investigation and report to the House in seven days.