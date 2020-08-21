DJ R3HAB Collaborates with Rema and Thutmose on a Remixed Tune

Mavin record star, Rema, Critically acclaimed electronic producer R3HAB and Nigerian artists Thutmose are thrilled to release their new version of the track “Love in the Morning”.

Rema has self proclaimed himself the future of Afrobeat and is currently Apple Music’s Up Next artist. He is hands down one of the most exciting artists to watch in music while hip hop singer Thutmose has been supported by everyone from Billie Eilish to Scott Storch, Pink Sweat$ and more. The original version came out last November on Thutmose’s ‘Don’t Wake Me EP’ and Thutmose and Rema performed the song live together at NativeLand Nigeria last December.

Dutch\Moroccan producer R3HAB heard the record and wanted to collaborate, he says “Originally, I was asked to remix Thutmose & Rema “Love In The Morning”, but the workflow on this one was so smooth and pleasant, and additionally Thutmose and Rema were so involved and interested in the process, that we decided to combine our forces to release this dance spin-off of “Love In The Morning”; as our original release. I have never done anything like this before. I love this fusion of Dance Music and Afro beats.”

Over the last eight years, Fadil El Ghoul popularly known as R3HAB has established himself as a leader at the forefront of modern electronic music. His talent has been called the future of the craft; by the likes of Forbes and Billboard, and he has also circuited the globe’s best clubs and festivals, all without the backing of a formal record label. In 2017, R3HAB independently released his debut album ‘Trouble’; through his imprint CYB3RPVNK, which amassed over a half-billion streams globally and officially placed R3HAB among electronic music heavy hitters. He made number 14 on DJ Mag’s Top 100 list in 2019, topping the charts with tracks like ‘Lullaby’ and ‘Hold On Tight’; while his sophomore album ‘The Wave’, revealing more complex, emotional and experimental layers of himself, has amassed over 250 million streams on Spotify alone.