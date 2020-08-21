Delta, CVS Health Seal Deal

Delta said it is partnering with CVS Health to accelerate employee COVID-19 testing with a rapid-response option for flight crews, a move that would build confidence about traveling with Delta among our people and customers alike.

The CVS Health Return Ready SM testing would be overseen by a CVS Health clinician at Delta hub crew lounges and takes fewer than 15 minutes to diagnose whether the active COVID-19 virus is detected.

“Just like there’s no single method to reducing the transmission of the virus, there’s no one solution to testing our global workforce that is always on the move,” said Joanne Smith, Delta’s Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.

“That’s why we’re excited to be partnering with CVS Health and their clinicians to offer an additional convenient and reliable option to our people.”

The rapid-response nasal-swab test is the newest testing option Delta is providing employees so a baselinej understanding of the infection can be established across Delta.

“It’s not feasible right now for everyone to take a test every time they walk out the door,” Smith said.

“That’s why our baseline testing is so important, and we’re grateful to have partners who share our values and our vision to make testing easy and accessible to all Delta employees.”