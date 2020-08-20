FG to Enforce Principle of Reciprocity in Resumption of International Flights

By Kasim Sumaina

The federal government has said it will enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations in the country as it opens its airspace.

It noted that it connotes that only airlines from countries that allow flights from Nigeria will be allowed to fly into and out of the country.

The Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this at Thursday’s media briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Sirika, in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja by the Ministry’s Director of Press, James Odaudu, said: “The country’s position is informed by the ban placed by some countries on flights from Nigeria and that Nigeria’s decision was taken in the interest of its citizens.”

Represented by the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, Sirika also disclosed that airlines will be informed on the arrangements put in place to ensure that resumption of flights will be hitch-free.

He also stated that for now, only a few flights per day will be permitted as a test run for the protocols put in place to ensure a safe return to international operations. The protocols, according to him, would be made public in due course.

He expressed his appreciation to the airlines, aviation workers, travellers and all stakeholders for their patience and understanding and urged all hands to be on deck in ensuring a successful and efficient resumption of international flight operations.