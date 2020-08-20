FG Begins Nationwide ICT Capacity Building Training for Civil Servants

The federal government has commenced service-wide capacity building on e-Government with the directorate cadre of the service from various Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Department and Agencies (MDAs) and states civil servants across the country.

The Directorate Cadre from Grade Level 15-17 batches A and B had their training at the E-Government Training Centre, Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Kubwa, Abuja recently.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, the Chairman Governing Board, E-Government Training Centre, who is the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi stated that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim directed the governing board to train all civil servants in the country on e-government in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives to ensure digitalisation process of government activities.

According to Abdullahi, “There is a virtual platform for other public servants and they have been moving around the country to conduct different categories of training for citizens including women, physically challenged persons, artisans, graduates and entrepreneurs.

“This is the first stage for the mainstream civil servant, and we are starting with the directorate cadre and it is going to be in form of train the trainers and we expect you to pass the knowledge to your subordinate working under you before their training. We also have a virtual platform to learn other things so that you can practice and improve on what you learnt.”

The Co-Chairman, Governing Board and Managing Director, Galaxy BackBone, Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar, said the e-government training was meant to improve the quality of service delivery to the citizens and transparency in government activities.

He noted that the major aim of the training was to sensitise and show direction to the civil servants on the role of e-government in reducing corruption and cost of government activities as well as economic development of the nation.

This is the first time Nigerian resource persons from the private and public sector would conduct the e-government training after they had received training from experts from South Korea.

Prizes were won by officials of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Director Finance and Account, Federal Ministry of Communications, Mr. Ayuba Bello. The star prize went to Winifred Kachallah Wang of the Plateau State Information Technology and Development Agency.