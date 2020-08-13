NIS to Discuss Innovation

The Nigeria Innovation Summit (NIS) is set to hold its one-week long virtual event known as Nigeria Innovation Week. The event brings together stakeholders from different sectors of the Nigerian economy. It is billed to hold between October 6th and 8th, 2020, with a focus on ‘Innovating in Critical Times’.

The event will include activities such as innovation exhibitions, Nigeria Innovation Summit, Nigeria Innovation Awards, and the yearly report of the State of Innovation in Nigeria.

At the event, ideas, trends, opportunities around technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship development in Nigeria are discussed.

Speaking about the event, the Lead Convener and the Founder of InnovationHub Africa and Resources Limited, Kenneth Omeruo, said innovation in the 21st century was putting nations ahead of others.

According to Omeruo, “Nigeria Innovation Week is a week set aside to showcase innovative businesses, ideas, products and services from Nigeria. It will also review the state of innovation in Nigeria, where we are today and how we can move forward.

“Participation in this week-long event is opened to local and international businesses, organisations, government agencies, start-ups, entrepreneurs, research centres, tertiary institutions, and all the stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem.”

Omeruo said the event would also showcase innovative businesses, ideas, products and services from Nigeria.

NIS Programmes Director, Tony Ajah, said the summit would be attended by delegates from local and international businesses, organisations, government agencies, states and representatives, embassies and high commissions, investors, CEOs, start-ups, entrepreneurs, research centres, tertiary institutions, business leaders/decision makers, and all the stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem.