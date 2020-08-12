Kidnapped Delta LG Boss Regains Freedom

By Sylvester Idowu

The abducted Chairman of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Hon. Aduge Okorodudu, has regained his freedom.

THISDAY gathered that Okorodudu was released in the early hours of yesterday.

He was abducted last Saturday by gunmen along Mabiaku link road at GRA, Warri.

Okorodudu, who was in company of his driver, was waylaid and whisked to unknown destination at about 7pm.

The driver of the victim was reportedly shot by the gunmen before taking custody of the Warri North chairman.

The Delta State Police spokesperson, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya, said “it is true. He has been released but we are yet to get the details”.