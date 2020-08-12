FG: 429 Evacuated Nigerians to Arrive Wednesday, Thursday

By Adedayo Akinwale

The federal government has revealed that 429 stranded Nigerians are expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

The spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ferdinand Nwonye, in a statement issued Wednesday, said the stranded Nigerians would be evacuated from Ukraine, India and Ethiopia.

He said: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that in continuation of the evacuation of Nigerian nationals from different parts of the world, three evacuation flights are expected in the country on Thursday 13, August 2020.

“Ukraine Klasjet Airlines is expected to convey 100 Nigerians from Kiev, Ukraine to Abuja. The flight will depart Kiev at 1.00am (local time) and the estimated time of arrival in Abuja is 8.00am.

“More so, Air Peace Airlines is expected to convey 313 Nigerians from New Delhi, India to Lagos, and the estimated time of arrival of the special flight is 11.00pm.”

Nwoye noted that earlier on Wednesday, Ethiopian Airlines departed Tel Aviv, Israel, enroute Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Lagos, with 16 Nigerian nationals on board, adding that the flight is expected to arrive Lagos Wednesday afternoon.