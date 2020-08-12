Edo Guber Poll: Audu Did Not Give False Information to INEC, APC Insists

By Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the running mate to its governorship candidate in Edo State, Mr. Abudu Ganiyu Audu, did not give false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The ruling party insisted that Audu is duly qualified to seek election as deputy governor of Edo State in the forthcoming governorship election.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday by the Chairman of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s legal team, Dr. Ehiogie West-Idahosa

It stated: “Our attention has been drawn to the recent outlandish, malicious, false narrative deliberately circulated in mainstream and social media to the effect that Mallam Abudu Ganiyu Audu gave false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to aid his qualification for the governorship election scheduled for September 19, 2020. We wish to categorically state that nothing can be farther from the truth.

“The name description of Abudu Ganiyu Audu contained on his educational qualifications submitted to INEC for the said election correctly belongs to him and in some cases are abbreviations or synonyms of his name.

“Even at that, those abbreviations and synonyms have been validly reconciled with his name vide the appropriate instruments duly issued by the relevant Court as prescribed by the Supreme Court in Appeal No. SC/1/2020, PDP VS. Eremienyo & 3 ORS.

“Those who have been busy in peddling these false stories should turn their attention to the PDP governorship and deputy governorship candidates who have pending suits No. FHC/B/CS/74/2020 and FHC/B/CS/75/2020 challenging their qualification to contest the said governorship election for presenting glaringly forged documents to INEC to aid their qualification to contest the said election.”