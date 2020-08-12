DSS Parades Chief of Staff to the President’s Fake Security Detail over $50,000 Scam

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday paraded a suspect, who claimed to be a security detail attached to the office of the Chief of Staff to the President.

The suspect, Prince Mohammed Momoh from Olamaboro in Kogi State, allegedly defrauded Mr. Benson Anyiogu from Bayelsa State of the sum of $50,000.

Parading the suspect at the DSS Headquarters in Abuja, Spokesman of DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said the suspect was a member of a syndicate specialising in the use of the offices of the Chief of Staff to the president and the National Security Adviser (NSA) to defraud innocent Nigerians.

He said the suspect, who worked as an aide to a government official in a previous administration, promised to facilitate the employment of Mr. Anyiogu as the special adviser to the president on oil and gas.

Afunanya disclosed that the victim, suspecting foul play, alerted the agency, who arrested the suspect after a sting operation.

He said two members of the syndicate were at large, while noting that DSS had activated measures aimed at apprehending the fleeing suspects.

“He claimed that the amount was for the chief of staff and his aides. Our findings showed that they never acted on behalf of the Chief of staff,” he said.

He said the suspect, who was arrested in June would be subjected to the full weight of the law.

Responding to questions by journalists, the suspect pleaded guilty, describing his action as “unfortunate”.