CACOVID Donates Food Items to Vulnerable Households in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

The private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has donated assorted food items to 67,106 vulnerable households in Katsina State.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who flagged off the distribution of the items Wednesday, said the items would provide the needed succour to vulnerable households across the state.

He explained that 67,106 most vulnerable households have been earmarked to benefit from the humanitarian gesture by the CACOVID.

According to the governor, each beneficiary would receive 10kg of rice, maize, 5kg of sugar, two cartons of pasta and 1kg of salt respectively.

He lamented that resources, which were budgeted for in the developmental projects in the state, were channelled towards containing the spread of the pandemic.

In his remarks, the state Covid-19 Emergency Rapid Response Committee Chairman, Mannir Yakubu, said the state had 746 positive cases and 24 deaths.

Yakubu, who is also the state deputy governor, added that 705 patients had so far been discharged, while 17 patients are receiving treatment.

He, however, explained that the committee had so far received N700,000,000 as donations and expended the sum of N920,000,000.