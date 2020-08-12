APC Condemns PDP’s Allegation of ‘Childish Conspiracies’ on Edo Election

By Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, to stop spinning childish conspiracies of ‘federal might,’ while using his “Obaseki Boys” and the apparatus of the state government to harass the Edo State House of Assembly and members of the APC in the state.

A statement that was issued yesterday by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr. Yekini Nabena, called on the PDP to allow the campaign to be issue oriented and acknowledged that the ruling party understands the panic and distress in the camp of the PDP and Obaseki following the massive and widespread support given to the APC’s Governorship Candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, by the Edo electorates

The ruling party pointed at President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent remark that the APC would have used the military and other security services to overrun the opposition states in the 2019 general election but chose free, fair elections as an indication that the days of stolen and procured electoral mandates are fast fading.

Nabena noted that critical state institutions such as the Judiciary, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), security services have been the ultimate beneficiaries of the President’s impartiality and non-interference.

He noted the need to support the independence of the state institutions in order to deepen the country’s democracy and improve the electioneering system.

The APC, therefore, called on the PDP to purge itself of age long undemocratic habits of election rigging, vote buying, violence, abuse of state institutions for political ends and address themselves to new realities that power now belongs to the people and during elections, votes count.

Nabena noted that the APC’s people-focused development records across the country formed the basis of Ize-Iyamu’s six-point ‘SIMPLE Agenda’ for the people of Edo State, which stands for security, infrastructural development, manpower development, Public Private Partnership, leadership and employment creation.