Sanwo-olu Heads APC Campaign Council for Ondo Election

By Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has appointed Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu, as the chairman, National Campaign Council for the Ondo State governorship election.

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong would serve as Deputy Chairman and Comrade Mustapha Salihu as Secretary of the 104-member APC National Campaign Council.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Yekini Nabena, in a statement issued Tuesday said the campaign council would be inaugurated on Saturday 15th August, 2020 at the APC National Secretariat by 2pm.

He said, “The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the appointment of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu to chair the Party’s high-level National Campaign Council for the Ondo State Governorship Election.”