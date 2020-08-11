NIS Arrests Cameroonian With Five Nigerian Passports

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) border patrol officers at Yala border patrol base in Cross River State have arrested a Cameroonian, Mr. Kouaha Dieudonne, attempting to cross into the country.

The Comptroller of Cross River State Command, Mr. Okey Ezugwu, who briefed the Comptroller-General of Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, stated that the 42-year-old was apprehended with Cameroonian and Guinea-Bissau passports bearing his name and five Nigerian passports belonging to other persons.

According to a statement on Monday by the NIS spokesman, DCI Sunday James, the CG has ordered a thorough investigation and report on the arrest, while commending the Comptroller of the Cross River Command and the officers at Yala border for “a job well done and display of professionalism.”

It said, “The arrested migrant will be prosecuted after necessary charges are established for his prosecution in line with immigration laws.”